Oct 17 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Xenon Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of XEN1101 phase 1 clinical trial

* XEN1101 phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial anticipated to begin in Q3 2018​

* Expect to file an IND equivalent application in Q4 of this year for XEN901​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: