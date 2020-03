March 31 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE APPROXIMATELY $235 MILLION AT END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIESPROVIDE US WITH SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2022