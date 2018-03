March 7 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* XENON PHARMA - CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT

* XENON PHARMA - AS PER TERMINATION AGREEMENT, TEVA AGREED TO TRANSFER AND ASSIGN 1 MILLION SHARES OF CO HELD BY TEVA CANADA LTD TO CO FOR CANCELLATION