March 9 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATE TOP-LINE DATA FROM ONGOING XEN1101 PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADULT FOCAL EPILEPSY LATER THIS YEAR

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECT FDA FEEDBACK ON PHASE 3 PROTOCOL FOR XEN496 EARLY WITHIN Q2