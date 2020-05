May 21 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ADDITIONAL FDA FEEDBACK SUPPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF XEN496 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2020

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $229.7 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.32 — REFINITIV IBES DATA