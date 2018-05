May 15 (Reuters) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XENON PRESENTS POSITIVE XEN1101 TMS PHARMACODYNAMIC PHASE 1 DATA AT 14TH EILAT CONFERENCE

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED A DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED CROSS-OVER PHASE 1B TMS STUDY

* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 1B TMS STUDY DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)