June 15 (Reuters) - Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE OUTPATIENT STAGE OF A PHASE 2 STUDY OF ITS DEVELOPMENTAL GVOKE READY-TO-USE (RTU) MICRO™ GLUCAGON IN ADULTS AT RISK OF HYPOGLYCEMIA DURING AND AFTER AEROBIC EXERCISE

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY OBJECTIVES

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - A MICRO DOSE OF GVOKE RTU MICRO DEMONSTRATED SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE