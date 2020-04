BRIEF-Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results From A Study Of Its Novel Formulation Of Diazepam Injection

April 20 (Reuters) - Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM A STUDY OF ITS NOVEL FORMULATION OF DIAZEPAM INJECTION

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS - XERIS’ IM DIAZEPAM MAINTAINS HIGHER CONCENTRATION OVER LONGER TIME PERIOD VERSUS STANDARD OF CARE

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS - IM DIAZEPAM WAS SAFE & WELL-TOLERATED AS SINGLE DOSE WITH MINIMAL SEDATION, NO SAFETY TRENDS FROM ANY TREATMENT GROUP OBSERVED

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED WITH XERIS' IM DIAZEPAM