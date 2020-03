BRIEF-Xeris Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.23

March 11 (Reuters) - Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS PIPELINE PROGRESS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-1.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS - CO IS ON TRACK FOR ITS PLANNED LAUNCH OF GVOKE HYPOPEN, ITS LIQUID STABLE GLUCAGON IN AN AUTO-INJECTOR, IN JULY 2020

* XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS -AS OF DEC 31, 2019, XERIS REPORTED TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS OF $88.8 MILLION