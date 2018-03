BRIEF-Xerium Technologies Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives To Maximize Shareholder Value

March 19 (Reuters) - Xerium Technologies Inc:

* XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE A SALE OF COMPANY OR OF ITS DIVISIONS AND SELECTED ASSETS IN SEPARATE TRANSACTIONS,

* XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE A STRATEGIC MERGER, A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST TRANSACTION, OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION​

* XERIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ ENGAGED TN CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND LATHAM & WATKINS LLP AS LEGAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN PROCESS​