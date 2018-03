BRIEF-Xeros Technology Group Says Acquired Gloves Inc.

March 22 (Reuters) - Xeros Technology Group Plc:

* ACQUIRED GLOVES INC. WHICH PROVIDES, CLEANING, INSPECTION, AND REPAIR SERVICES FOR FIREFIGHTER PERSONAL PROTECTION EQUIPMENT

* GLOVES WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF US$800,000 WITH A FURTHER CONTINGENT CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO US$300,000

* INITIAL CONSIDERATION WAS FUNDED FROM GROUP'S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES