April 19 (Reuters) - Xeros Technology Group PLC:

* SAYS FY GROUP INCOME INCREASED TO £2.3 MILLION (17-MONTH 31 DECEMBER 2016: £2.5 MILLION)

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS £28.7 MILLION (17-MONTH 31 DECEMBER 2016: LOSS £20.7 MILLION)