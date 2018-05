May 9 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX BOARD OF DIRECTORS RELEASES LETTER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

* XEROX - INTEND RESUME DISCUSSIONS WITH FUJIFILM REGARDING A POTENTIAL COMBINATION WITH FUJI XEROX ON SUPERIOR TERMS TO TRANSACTION ANNOUNCED ON JAN 31