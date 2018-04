April 10 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX CORP SAYS CEO JEFF JACOBSON’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.5 MLN - SEC FILING

* XEROX CORP SAYS CFO WILLIAM F. OSBOURN, JR.'S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $5 MLN - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2v0ZNW3) Further company coverage: