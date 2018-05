May 15 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX CORP - JOHN VISENTIN TO GET AN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $1.2 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH EMPLOYMENT AS CEO - SEC FILING

* XEROX CORP - JOHN VISENTIN TO GET A SIGN-ON CASH BONUS OF $1.5 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH EMPLOYMENT AS CEO