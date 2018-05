BRIEF-Xerox Reaches Agreement With Carl Icahn And Darwin Deason

May 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON

* SAYS XEROX SETTLES PENDING PROXY CONTEST AND LITIGATION; NO EFFECT ON PENDING CLAIMS AGAINST FUJIFILM

* JOHN VISENTIN TO BE NAMED VICE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS NEW BOARD TO MEET IMMEDIATELY TO DISCUSS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* SAYS KEITH COZZA OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES TO BE NAMED CHAIRMAN

* SAYS XEROX WILL APPOINT SIX NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AGREEMENT WILL AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATE IF COURT DOES NOT ACT BEFORE 8:00 P.M. ET ON MAY 3, 2018

* SAYS JEFF JACOBSON WILL RESIGN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF XEROX AND AS A MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS