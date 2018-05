BRIEF-Xerox Reports Q1 EPS $0.08 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.435 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.41 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NOT PROVIDING 2018 GUIDANCE DUE TO PENDING DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT, NOMINATION, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARL ICAHN,DARWIN DEASON, AMONG OTHERS

* XEROX-"IN NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS, ABSENT RECENT EVENTS,WOULD HAVE REAFFIRMED FY GUIDANCE ON REVENUE, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN, CASH FLOW, ADJUSTED EPS"