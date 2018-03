March 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX - SENT LETTER TO DARWIN DEASON IN RESPONSE TO DEASON SEEKING A WAIVER TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS TO XEROX BOARD

* XEROX - CONCLUDED DEASON DOES NOT HAVE ANY RIGHT TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS TO SERVE AS MEMBERS OF XEROX BOARD OUTSIDE OF NOMINATION WINDOW - SEC FILING‍​

* XEROX - CONCLUDED DEASON DOES NOT HAVE RIGHT TO A WAIVER OF XEROX’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW PROVISION Source text (bit.ly/2CSIdCl) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)