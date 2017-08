July 20 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* Xerox declares dividend on common and preferred stock

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

* Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on Xerox Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock​

* $0.25 per share dividend reflects one-for-four reverse stock split that became effective on June 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: