April 21 (Reuters) - Xerox Holdings Corp:

* XEROX TO MANUFACTURE HOSPITAL-GRADE SANITIZER IN U.S. AND CANADA FOR FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

* XEROX HOLDINGS CORP - TO PRODUCE ABOUT 140,000 GALLONS OF HAND SANITIZER BY JUNE 2020

* XEROX HOLDINGS CORP - PLANS TO MAKE HAND SANITIZER FOR AS LONG AS THERE IS A DEMAND

* XEROX HOLDINGS - WILL PRODUCE SANITIZER AT FACILITIES IN TORONTO & NEAR ROCHESTER, N.Y. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: