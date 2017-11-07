FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America
Sections
Featured
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt market
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - XG Technology Inc

* XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America

* XG Technology Inc - Focus of agreement will be defense, security and commercial sectors

* XG Technology - Co,Tesacom will also explore opportunities for sale of IMT and Vislink Equipment in Latin America​

* XG Technology Inc - ‍Signed a MOU with Buenos Aires-based Tesacom for resale of Xmax, IMT and Vislink products and solutions in Latin America​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.