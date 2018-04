April 23 (Reuters) - xG Technology Inc:

* XG TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CEO AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GEORGE SCHMITT; BOARD APPOINTS GARY CUCCIO AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND INTERIM CEO

* XG TECHNOLOGY - BOARD ALREADY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CANDIDATES FOR PERMANENT CEO ROLE, HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO