March 30 (Reuters) - Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 6.03 BILLION VERSUS RMB 4.73 BILLION

* FY TOTAL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB288.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB462.5 MILLION

* AS AT MAR 30, GROUP HAS REOPENED 866 RESTAURANTS IN MAINLAND CHINA

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUE AND PROFIT IN 2020

* IMPLEMENTING MITIGATION MEASURES, SUCH AS NEGOTIATING LOWER RENTS FOR RESTAURANTS, EXPANDING DELIVERY SERVICES