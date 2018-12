Dec 2 (Reuters) - Xiamen Intretech Inc:

* SAYS ITS HONG KONG UNIT PLANS TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT STAKE EACH IN TWO SWITZERLAND’S FIRMS FOR 25.2 MILLION SWISS FRANC ($25.23 million)

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 30 PERCENT STAKES IN THE TWO FIRMS DURING 2019-2023 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BLAclu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)