May 2 (Reuters) - Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS THREE UNITS HAVE RECEIVED NEW ENERGY CAR PROMOTION SUBSIDIES FOR A COMBINED 1.86 BILLION YUAN ($292.56 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2KvsM8m Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3576 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)