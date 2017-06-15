FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise Group and unit receive patents
June 15, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise Group and unit receive patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2015 1 0436939.7), for rim expanding mold

* Says its controlling unit received patent(No. ZL 2016 2 0949706.7), for annular plate's groove preparation device

* Says its controlling unit received patent(No. ZL 2016 2 0949711.8), for triangle -shaped circle pipe truss preparation frock bed

* Says its controlling unit received patent(No. ZL 2016 2 0949712.2), for groove preparation device of annular plate frock

* Says its controlling unit received patent(No. ZL 2016 2 0949705.2), for cross post

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xChQxK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

