Dec 22 (Reuters) - Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT WINS CONTRACTS FOR ABOUT 403.0 MILLION YUAN FOR LIQUID-CRYSTAL DISPLAY (LCD) PRODUCTION PROJECTS

* SAYS THE PROJECTS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 61.0 BILLION YUAN WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY FOXCONN'S UNIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BZy3n1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)