April 9 (Reuters) - Xiamen Unigroup Xue Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO SET UP INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND WORTH 180 MILLION YUAN WITH PARTNER

* SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 24.4 MILLION YUAN IN 2017 VERSUS NET LOSS OF 98.7 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GIgcEc; bit.ly/2JxXsoC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)