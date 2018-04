April 16 (Reuters) - Xian International Medical Investment Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

* SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA'S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vi3TJz; bit.ly/2HEtOh8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)