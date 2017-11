Nov 22 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 2017 2nd tranche 5-yr corporate bonds worth up to 500 million yuan

* Says the interest will be paid on each Nov. 23 from 2018 to 2022, with coupon rate ranging from 5 percent to 6.2 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DnBtx2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)