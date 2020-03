BRIEF-Xiaomi Corp Posts Qtrly Adjusted Net Profit RMB 2,344.4 Million

March 31 (Reuters) - Xiaomi Corp:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED. NET PROFIT RMB 2,344.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB 1,853.2 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB 56,469.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB 44,421.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM SMARTPHONES SEGMENT RMB122.1 BILLION, UP 7.3%

* PLAN TO INVEST RMB50.0 BILLION IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FOR 5G AND AIOT IN NEXT FIVE YEARS

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY HAS RECOVERED TO 80%-90% OF NORMAL LEVELS AS OF MARCH 31

* Q4 SMARTPHONES SHIPMENTS 32.6 MILLION UNITS, UP 30.5%

* SEEN SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS REBOUNDING QUICKLY IN LATE MARCH 2020

* WHILE OVERSEAS DEMAND WILL UNDOUBTEDLY BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19, PARTICULARLY IN Q2, BELIEVE OVERALL IMPACT CURRENTLY MANAGEABLE

* GROSS PROFIT MARGIN FROM SMARTPHONES SEGMENT INCREASED FROM 6.1% IN Q4 OF 2018 TO 7.8% IN Q4 OF 2019

* ADVERTISING BUSINESS COULD POTENTIALLY BE IMPACTED IF OUR ADVERTISING CUSTOMERS DECREASE THEIR BUDGETS

* USER TRAFFIC OF CONTENT DRIVEN SERVICES, SUCH AS VIDEO & ONLINE GAMES, RECORDED SOLID GROWTH AS PEOPLE SPENT LONGER PERIODS AT HOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: