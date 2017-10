BRIEF-Xilinx Q1 earnings per share $0.63

July 26 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx sales grow for 7th consecutive quarter; advanced product sales up 33% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 sales $615 million versus I/B/E/S view $615.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says sales for September quarter 2018 are expected to be approximately $605 mln - $635 million

* Xilinx Inc expects September quarter gross margin to be 69% to 71%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $615.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S