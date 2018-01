BRIEF-Xilinx Reports Q3 EPS $0.05

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc:

* XILINX REPORTS RECORD REVENUES; NINTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF REVENUE GROWTH

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q3 SALES $631 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $629.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ MARCH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $635 - $665 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $643.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR MARCH QUARTER FY 2018​

* MARCH QUARTER 2018 TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 0 - 5 PCT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: