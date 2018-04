April 25 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 REVENUE $673 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $650.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $650.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 - $690 MILLION FOR JUNE QUARTER

* GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

* OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MILLION FOR JUNE QUARTER