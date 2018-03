March 12 (Reuters) - Xin Point Holdings Ltd:

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND AMOUNTED TO RMB0.07 PER SHARE.

* FY ‍ REVENUE INCREASED BY ABOUT 21.8% TO RMB1,877.2 MILLION​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB391.3 MILLION VERSUS RMB298.3 MILLION​