BRIEF-Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Posts FY Revenue Rmb11,280.8 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd :

* XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.7% TO APPROXIMATELY RMB11,280.8 MILLION

* XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS - RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.28 PER SHARE

* XINGFA ALUMINIUM - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB606.1 MILLION, UP 22.4%

* XINGFA ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS LTD - OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE WILL HAVE POTENTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* XINGFA ALUMINIUM- EXPECT TO RAISE PROPORTION OF REVENUE FROM SALE OF INDUSTRIAL ALUMINIUM PROFILES & DEEP-PROCESSING TO 40% OF TOTAL REVENUE IN NEXT 3-5 YRS