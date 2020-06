June 16 (Reuters) - Xinghe Holdings Bhd:

* XINGHE HOLDINGS UPDATES ON DISPUTE INVOLVING HENAN XINGHE OIL AND FAT CO

* XINGHE HOLDINGS SAYS AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK OF CHINA CLAIMS RMB326 MILLION AS AMOUNT UNDER SUIT