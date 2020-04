April 29 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd:

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME RMB 1.49 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.71 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB156.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB216.6 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IN JAN HAD CONSIDERABLE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF COMPANY DURING Q1