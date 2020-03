March 30 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.14 BILLION VERSUS RMB 932.2 MILLION

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME RMB 8.84 BILLION VERSUS RMB 8.19 BILLION

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 OF RMB0.30 (TAX INCLUSIVE) PER SHARE

* SEES COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, PREVENTION, CONTROL MEASURES TEMPORARILY IMPACTING CO'S PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONS CONSIDERABLY