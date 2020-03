March 20 (Reuters) - Xinji Shaxi Group Co Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB303.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB281.4 MILLION

* HOSPITALITY SUPPLIES SHOPPING MALL OF GROUP EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATION IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN 2020