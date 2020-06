BRIEF-Xinjiang Lachapelle Fashion Says Notified That Court Ruled Naf Naf Sas Formally Entered Compulsory Liquidation

June 24 (Reuters) - Xinjiang LaChapelle Fashion Co Ltd :

* NOTIFIED THAT FRENCH LOCAL COURT RULED ON 19 JUNE THAT NAF NAF SAS FORMALLY ENTERED COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION

* COURT RULED PART OF NAF NAF’S ASSETS & LIABILITIES TO BE TRANSFERRED TO SY CORPORATE FRANCE FOR PRICE OF EUR8.2327 MILLION

* ACCORDING TO RULING, SY CORPORATE FRANCE HAS TAKEN OVER RELEVANT ASSETS AND DEBTS OF NAF NAF SAS ON 20 JUNE

* WHEN NAF NAF SAS’S REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS BEGAN, CO NO LONGER HAD CONTROL OVER IT

* NAF NAF SAS LIQUIDATION WILL NOT ADVERSELY AFFECT GROUP'S EXISTING BUSINESS OPERATIONS