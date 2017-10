Sept 28(Reuters) - Xinjiang Winka Times Department Store Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 12.5 million yuan in Xinjiang-based supermarket company

* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the Xinjiang-based company, up from 0 percent

* Says it will apply for working capital loans of 350 million yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jaefRw; goo.gl/ZZ3s9P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)