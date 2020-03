BRIEF-Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Posts FY Revenue Was Rmb1,657.5 Million

March 27 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE WAS RMB1,657.5 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 5.3%

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB27.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB54.2 MILLION

* SINCE JAN,CORONAVIRUS HAS IMPACT ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN PERIOD SUBSEQUENT TO BALANCE SHEET DATE

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON GROUP IN JANUARY 2020 WAS MAINLY ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION OF RAW MATERIALS

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP

* EXPECTS CONSUMPTION VOLUME OF NICKEL CATHODE & COPPER CATHODE IN DOMESTIC NON-FERROUS METAL MARKET TO INCREASE IN 2020