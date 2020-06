June 30 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd :

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO SHAANXI XINXIN

* NOTIFIED BY PRC LEGAL ADVISER, COURT HANDED DOWN TWO RE-TRIAL SECOND-INSTANCE JUDGMENTS DATED 23 JUNE AND 24 JUNE

* COURT SAYS RELEVANT APPEALS FILED BY XI AN INVESTMENT ARE DISMISSED WITH COST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: