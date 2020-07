BRIEF-Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Updates On Judgments On Claims Brought Against Shaanxi Mingtai

July 6 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co Ltd :

* XINJIANG XINXIN MINING INDUSTRY UPDATES ON COURT JUDGMENTS IN RELATION TO CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST SHAANXI MINGTAI BY XI AN INVESTMENT

* NOTIFIED THAT SHAANXI COURT HANDED DOWN 2 RE-TRIAL SECOND-INSTANCE JUDGMENTS FOR XI AN INVESTMENT’S APPEALS

* APPEALS IN RELATION TO 2 LOANS WITH AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL LOAN AMOUNT OF RMB130 MILLION

* PURSUANT TO 2 RE-TRIAL SECOND INSTANCE JUDGMENTS, APPEALS FILED BY XI AN INVESTMENT ARE DISMISSED WITH COST