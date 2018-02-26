FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2018 / 9:07 AM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Xinjiang Youhao Group receives judgment regarding contract dispute lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Xinjiang Youhao Group Co Ltd

* Says co received judgment regarding a contract dispute lawsuit filed by Xinjiang-based real estate development firm against the co and co filed a counterclaim

* According to the judgment, co was ordered to pay rent of 14 million yuan and liquidated damages of 905,100 yuan to the real estate development firm and to bear lawsuit and counterclaim related fees of 313,600 yuan in total

* Says court rejected co’s claims in counterclaim

* Says co will file an appeal

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lmt4ir

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.