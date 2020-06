June 23 (Reuters) - Xintela AB:

* XINTELA GRANTED PRELIMINARY APPROVAL FROM THE EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE FOR THE TREATMENT OF BRAIN TUMORS

* PATENT, WHICH BROADENS AND EXTENDS XINTELA’S FUNDAMENTAL PROTECTION IN THIS FIELD, WILL BE VALID UNTIL 2036.

* EUROPEAN PATENT OFFICE (EPO) HAS ISSUED A PRELIMINARY APPROVAL ("INTENTION TO GRANT") FOR COMPANY'S PATENT APPLICATION