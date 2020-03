March 27 (Reuters) - Xintela AB:

* XINTELA GRANTED 2 MILLION SEK FROM VINNOVA

* HAS NOW APPLIED FOR AND BEEN GRANTED CO-FINANCING FROM VINNOVA TO PRECLINICALLY EVALUATE VARIOUS ADCS TO IDENTIFY AN OPTIMAL ADC-CANDIDATE FOR TREATMENT OF BRAIN TUMOR GLIOBLASTOMA AND OTHER AGGRESSIVE CANCERS