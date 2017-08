June 22 (Reuters) - XINTELA AB:

* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER

* PROJECT HAS BEEN GRANTED 48 MSEK IN FINANCING AND WILL HAVE A DURATION OF SIX YEARS

* THE INITIATIVE TO ESTABLISH A RESEARCH CENTER IS INCLUDED IN AN EIGHT-YEAR RESEARCH PROGRAM FOR BIOLOGICS TOTALING 320 MILLION SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)