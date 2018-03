March 20 (Reuters) - XINTELA AB:

* XINTELA PREPARES FOR ONCOLOGY SPINOUT

* ‍HAS DECIDED TO PREPARE FOR A POSSIBLE SPIN-OUT OF ITS ONCOLOGY BUSINESS INTO A SEPARATE COMPANY​

* ‍SPIN-OUT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)